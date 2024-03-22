Pedestrian warning: Footpath on busy Falkirk area by-pass road to close from next week
Pedestrians will not be able to use a footway near a busy bypass road for almost two months due to ongoing maintenance work.
The footway on the north side of the A9 Laurieston Bypass, opposite the junction of Klondyke Garden Centre, westwards for a distance of 273 metres will be closed from 6am on Monday, March 25 all the way through to 6pm on Friday, May 17.
An alternative route will be available via the footway on the south side of the A9 and Beancross Farm underpass.