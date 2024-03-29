Pedestrian relief as new temporary footpath provides link from Helix to Falkirk Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the recent closure of the Midthorn underpass, the newly constructed temporary path serves as a more direct route from the underpass onto the A904 next to Evans Halshaw.

Signage will shortly be placed along the path and a detailed online map outlining all designated entry points into the Helix Park and the stadium path network will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Constructing the temporary path makes it easier for people to cross the A904 and allows Balfour Beatty to continue work on the ambitious A9/A904 Westfield project – part of the innovative Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) programme.

The new temporary footpath will create a link for pedestrians and cyclists between the Helix and Falkirk Stadium (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)