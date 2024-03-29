Pedestrian relief as new temporary footpath provides link from Helix to Falkirk Stadium
Following the recent closure of the Midthorn underpass, the newly constructed temporary path serves as a more direct route from the underpass onto the A904 next to Evans Halshaw.
Signage will shortly be placed along the path and a detailed online map outlining all designated entry points into the Helix Park and the stadium path network will be available.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Constructing the temporary path makes it easier for people to cross the A904 and allows Balfour Beatty to continue work on the ambitious A9/A904 Westfield project – part of the innovative Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) programme.
“Once completed, the project will enhance active travel choices and providing a five metre wide shared use path on the north side of the A904, unlock previously underdeveloped land and act as a catalyst for the upcoming Gateway development.”
