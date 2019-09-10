Pedal for Scotland’s last ride

More than 8000 people got on their bikes on Sunday for the Pedal for Scotland finale.

The closed-road cycle between Glasgow and Edinburgh saw participants travel through the Falkirk district, passing through Slammanan, Avonbridge, Standburn, Maddiston and Whitecross.

Pedal for Scotland passing through Maddiston. Picture by Jamie Forbes.

Those taking part ranged in age from nine-months-old to 82 years old.

The weekend’s cycle was the event’s 20th anniversary and it was the last one to be held.

Since its inception in 1999, more than 110,000 people have taken part in the initiative that has grown to encompass three different events – the 45 mile Classic Challenge between Glasgow and Edinburgh; the 100 mile Big Belter sportive starting in Glasgow and finishing in Edinburgh, and the 10-mile Linlithgow-Edinburgh Wee Jaunt.

Organisers say the event has more than achieved its aims of encouraging more people to cycle, raising the profile of cycling in Scotland and providing a platform for raising millions of pounds for good causes.

Pedal for Scotland passing through Avonbridge. Picture by Jamie Forbes.

From next year, Pedal for Scotland will evolve into shorter, local and free events in an effort to help more people enjoy cycling, regardless of income.

Events are already being planned for Falkirk and Arbroath, using existing and new cycling infrastructure.