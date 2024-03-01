Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And they are calling for everyone in the town who is concerned about the recreation centre’s closure to join them in showing the strength of opposition.

The centre is scheduled to close its doors on Friday, May 3. Councillors voted on January 31 to close it after Falkirk Council’s strategic property review surveyors reported the building was ‘Category D (Bad)’, meaning it is “life expired and/or serious risk of imminent failure”.

Urgent repairs identified included rewiring, new boilers and structural issues, with the estimated cost exceeding £4 million.

Campaigners are hoping everyone impacted by the recreation centre's closure will join them in a peaceful protest at the venue at 9am on Saturday, March 9.

Campaigner Christine Somerville said: “It’s intended to be a peaceful protest, just to show the strength of feeling in Bo’ness with the people of the community affected.”

Readers are also being asked to write to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman. This is the final stage for complaints about councils, the National Health Service, housing associations, colleges and universities, prisons, most water providers, the Scottish Government and its agencies and departments and most Scottish authorities.