News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Peace vigil to be held in Falkirk Trinity Church

Everyone is invited to take part in a Vigil for Peace being held in the heart of Falkirk this week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Trinity Church is opening its doors this Thursday, December between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

The congregation is inviting people to come and spend as long as they wish at the vigil. There will be music, readings, prayers and a time of silence for reflection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the church said: “Events in the Middle East and Ukraine are largely out of our hands but we feel it is important to take time in the midst of the Christmas rush to reflect on and remember the conflicts and the need for peace throughout the world.”

Related topics:FalkirkUkraine