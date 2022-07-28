PDSA: Pet charity appeals for volunteers in Falkirk to help raise funds

The PDSA will open the store at 131 High Street later this summer. It previously housed the Game store.

Money raised in the charity shop will fund its veterinary services, providing care for thousands of pets whose owners struggle to afford essential treatments.

Shop manager George Ritchie is encouraging animal lovers who can spare a few hours a week to get in touch and find out about the exciting opportunities available.He said: “The pandemic had a huge impact on PDSA’s fundraising activities which is why the support provided by the incredible people who volunteer in our shops is so important.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal charity PDSA is appealing for volunteers to help its planned new shop in Falkirk

"We receive no government funding towards running our vital vet services and everything we do is supported by the generosity of the pet-loving public whose kind donations of time, money, and items mean we can be there for pets and their owners when they are most in need.

“Volunteering is an excellent way to assist charities and do something that makes a real difference to the lives of others, but it is also a great way to make new friends and enhance your CV. You don’t need to have previous retail experience to join us – full training is provided – you just need a positive, friendly attitude and a willingness to learn.”The Falkirk shop will support PDSA’s Pet Hospitals, including local centres in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee.To discover more about volunteering opportunities at the Falkirk shop – please note you should be 18 years or older - contact George by calling 07568 102666 or emailing [email protected] Alternatively, visit the following link to apply online

The PSDA currently has 100 community charity shops around the UK which support it’s 48 pet hospitals across the country.

In 2021, it provided 1.8 million veterinary treatments, and saved the lives of 134,000 pets with life-threatening conditions.

The charity vows to “prevent the suffering of animals and to relieve the effects of poverty on families and communities nationwide”.