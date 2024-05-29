PD Chase prepares to retire from Police Scotland but not before showing PD Kelpie the ropes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the newest recruits to Police Scotland is picking up tips from a colleague who is by her side every day.

Similar to all the members of the force, this support is coming from someone who has been through the ranks and knows what they will encounter on a daily basis. For Police Dog Kelpie this support is coming not only from her handler, PC Andy Inglis, but also from one of his other dogs, Police Dog Chase.

A well known face locally and throughout Central Scotland, PD Chase is winding down to retirement. Aged eight years, he will hang up his harness later this year and becoming a much-loved family pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But not before he has helped show another German Shepherd, PD Kelpie, the ropes.

Police dog handler, Andy Inglis with PD Kelpie and PD Chase at the Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen

This new kid on the block is eager to learn – even if PD Chase does sometimes appear a bit perplexed by her bounce and puppyish enthusiasm for every new experience. However, at only ten months old, she can be forgiven for not knowing all the rules just yet.

She has been with PC Inglis and his family since she was seven weeks old, and similar to PD Chase, her name was chosen by his three young sons. Yes, Chase is the namesake of the cartoon dog from Paw Patrol, while Kelpie is named after the district’s landmark sculptures.

Andy explained for now, much of PD Kelpie’s training is centred around getting her used to new environments and situations she may come across while on duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s all about socialising, getting her used to people and situations,” he explained. “That can be everything from going up and down staircases to being out at night when it is dark and there are shadows. She needs to get used to different types of noise too as part of her environmental training.”

PD Chase shows new kid on the block PD Kelpie how it's done as they visit the Helix Park with handler PC Andy Inglis. Pic: Michael Gillen

Some time after her first birthday she will start a six week course of intense training, a shorter course than for some new dog recruits and handlers as Andy is an experienced handler and also an instructor.

Then when she is around 18 months old, PD Kelpie will be a fully fledged member of Police Scotland’s dog section.

The force currently has around 70 dog handlers with many having more than one dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German Shepherds are the breed of choice for general purpose dogs which are involved in locating missing people and being called in to help with disorder and searches when crimes of dishonesty have taken place.

PD Chase and PD Kelpie in the shadow of The Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen

"They are very intelligent and can carry out a wide range of duties,” said Andy. “We use spaniels and Labradors for drug searches and victim recovery. My cocker spaniel, Max, is used for victim recovery.”

New recruits such as PD Kelpie usually come from selected breeders in Scotland, although PD Chase came from the Metropolitan Police’s breeding programme.

Andy said: “When you are looking at a litter of pups to find one to join the dog section, you definitely don’t want the quiet one which is sitting in the corner. It has to be the one with a bit of attitude, who isn’t afraid of noise or frightened from strangers”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his long career, PD Chase has been involved in a wide variety of work, chasing criminals and recovering stolen property. When a criminal sees over 40k of police dog about to be let off its leash or bearing down on them, it’s little wonder it nearly always stops them in their tracks.

Reporting for duty ... puppy Kelpie at Tulliallan Police College. Pic: Police Scotland

In 2020 during Storm Dennis, PD Chase was involved after a vehicle was stolen and crashed with the culprit making off, but after a three hour search in poor weather conditions, dog and handler were able to bring him into custody.

He’s also helped track down shoplifters and other criminals, as well as often being called in to find missing people and bring them to safety.

A police officer since 2005, Andy became a dog handler in 2011 and loves his role which can take him all over the east of Scotland, mainly in C Division covering Forth Valley, although they can be called on to cover where needed from St Andrews to Eyemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are based out of the police office in Larbert, but training is carried out at the police college in Tulliallan.

It was the venue for the 62nd annual National Police Dog Trials last week. Sadly, due to an injury, PD Chase had to forego any thoughts of competing, while PD Kelpie got her first taste of watching the “big boys and girls” at work.

But one thing is for sure, she’s eager to learn and it won’t be long before she’s patrolling the streets across the district and beyond.