PC Hamish in the house: Small fry cop drops in to the delight of Forth Valley police officers
PC Hamish – aka four-year-old Hamish-James Dean – aims to visit very police station in Scotland and the wee fella from Edinburgh has stopped off at almost 100 cop shops so far, delivering smiles aplenty and his mum Lucy’s home baking to stations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dumfries and Galloway and Argyll.
This week it was the Forth Valley’s turn to host PC Hamish, who dreams of becoming a police officer himself when he is older.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our Forth Valley Division officers have been treated to a delightful surprise thanks to the incredible PC Hamish. He is on a heart-warming mission to visit every office in Scotland, delivering his mum’s delicious cakes.
“So far, he has shared over 1000 cakes and shows no signs of stopping. Our officers and staff across the country are truly grateful for his kindness and dedication.”