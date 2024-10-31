PC Hamish in the house: Small fry cop drops in to the delight of Forth Valley police officers

Forth Valley area police stations have opened their doors wide to welcome a small fry cop on a big mission.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Hamish – aka four-year-old Hamish-James Dean – aims to visit very police station in Scotland and the wee fella from Edinburgh has stopped off at almost 100 cop shops so far, delivering smiles aplenty and his mum Lucy’s home baking to stations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dumfries and Galloway and Argyll.

This week it was the Forth Valley’s turn to host PC Hamish, who dreams of becoming a police officer himself when he is older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our Forth Valley Division officers have been treated to a delightful surprise thanks to the incredible PC Hamish. He is on a heart-warming mission to visit every office in Scotland, delivering his mum’s delicious cakes.

“So far, he has shared over 1000 cakes and shows no signs of stopping. Our officers and staff across the country are truly grateful for his kindness and dedication.”