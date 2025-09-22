Passing on responsibility: Falkirk Council offload sports pavilions to local football clubs

Three sports pavilions are to be transferred into community hands after local authority councillors agreed two applications for Community Asset Transfers (CAT) and one Community Benefit Lease.

At Falkirk Council’s recent executive meeting, members heard the moves would collectively save £7670 a year in running costs and reduce the council's maintenance backlog by a total of £350,568.

The transfers are the latest council buildings to move towards community ownership as part of the Strategic Property Review (SPR).

Since launching the review in 2023, community groups have submitted more than 40 Expressions of Interest and CAT applications, with 20 transfers approved by Executive to date.

Two local football clubs have now been passed the responsibility for the former council run and maintained sports pavilions (Picture: Submitted)

Gairdoch United Football Club will now take on responsibility for both the Gairdoch Park Pavilion in Carronshore and the Letham Pavilion. Each will be leased to the club for 20 years at a nominal rent of £1 a year.

The club has also secured up to £22,680 from the council’s Enablement Fund to replace the roof at Gairdoch Park. No additional funding was requested by the club for the Letham site.

In Grangemouth, ES Galaxy Football Club will manage the Glensburgh Pavilion under a 20-year Community Benefit Lease, also set at £1 a year.

The club will receive up to £21,985 from the Enablement Fund to carry out essential upgrades, including roof, plumbing, electrical, shower and kitchen improvements.

To date, up to £1.9m of enabling funds has been committed to supporting viable community transfers, including those approved today.

Community Benefit Leases, such as the agreement at Glensburgh, are discretionary and allow the council to grant use of property at less than market rent where clear community benefit can be demonstrated.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “It’s great to see three further buildings move towards community management. That’s testament to the hard work of these groups, the backing they have locally, and the commitment of our officers in supporting the process.

“The SPR was introduced to ensure Council resources are focused on modern, efficient buildings that best serve our communities. For other facilities, like these pavilions, transfer is the best way to keep them open and in use.

"By offering long-term leases and support such as the Enablement Fund, we’re helping local groups take on facilities that matter to them.”

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.