Party at the Palace debut for Linlithgow singer/songwriter Emily Evans

Singer/songwriter Emily Evans is fulfilling a lifelong dream to perform in her home town at this year’s Party at the Palace.

On Saturday, August 2, Emily will take to the Greenfox Energy Breakthrough stage for her festival debut.

Emily (23) grew up in Linlithgow where she first found her love for music. Through playing the violin in primary school and learning the piano grew an affinity for instruments and melodies.

She was a regular participant in school shows at Linlithgow Academy, performing her original songs and singing with others in the annual end of year music events.

Emily Evans has been a fan of Party at the Palace since she was 12; now she'll be performing at the event on August 2.

Last year she graduated from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow with a degree in marketing and is putting it to good use.

Emily said: “As an independent artist in the music industry, you find that you are basically doing everything – from writing and composing songs to recording in the studio, uploading tracks to various music platforms and creating content to marketing and promoting yourself across digital and social media channels.

“You’re just trying to get your music heard. It’s almost like running a small business.

“Having studied marketing, it has been really useful to put some of these things into practice in the real world.”

Emily has earned airplay on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and Amazing Radio, where Jim Gellatly regularly champions emerging talent.

More recently she supported Murdo Mitchell at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and she returned to the venue on July 18 for their annual Summer Nights Festival, supporting Niamh Morris.

Earlier this year, she supported her friend, Katie Nicoll, at SWG3 Poetry Club. It was an exciting experience as her previous visit to the venue was to see one of her favourite artists, Mimi Webb, perform.

Emily’s sister is her sounding board for new material.

She said: “Alicia always gets the first listen to any song and I take her to all the sound checks with me as I know she’ll always be honest. She is honestly like my roadie and I wouldn’t be able to do this without her.”

Emily’s been writing songs using the same keyboard she bought on Gumtree when she was just ten years old, with some birthday money from her grandparents

The keyboard now holds huge sentimental attachment, showcasing her journey from bedroom to stage.

As an independent solo artist, Emily channels real and raw feelings into her live performance and describes her music genre as heartbreak pop – with passionate ballads, soulful lyrics and catchy melodies.

“I want my songs to resonate with those listening; even if it is just one person I know I’ve done my job to comfort someone,” she said.

Her most recent tracks, Left Me on Read and Overdrive, channelled a more upbeat sound and Emily has more tracks in the pipeline.

She’s excited to play Party at the Palace, a festival close to her heart as, aged 12, she attended the very first one in 2014 with her mum and dad, Alan and Christine, and Alicia, and several others since.

Emily added: “I can’t wait to play at Party at the Palace. It’s a full circle moment and I’m really grateful to the organisers for having me.”

You can find Emily’s music on all major streaming platforms; follow her latest updates on Instagram @emily.evansmusic or Facebook @Emily Evans Music.

For tickets to this year’s event, visit partyatthepalace.co.uk.