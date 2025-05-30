Larbert High School hosted the fashion festival fundraiser last week. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Larbert High School hosted the fashion festival fundraiser last week. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
Larbert High School hosted the fashion festival fundraiser last week. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

Part two of our pictures from Larbert High's pre-loved fashion festival for Strathcarron Hospice

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th May 2025, 05:00 BST
Pupils and staff at Larbert High School raised a whopping £7800 for Strathcarron Hospice with their recent pre-loved fashion festival.

The event, which is in its second year, took place on Friday night and has been hailed a huge success by all those involved.

Here, we take a look at some more photographs from the night, taken by Herald photographer Michael Gillen in our second gallery.

There were some fantastic designs, created by pupils from LHS, being modelled on the catwalk.

The event, which included a pre-loved pop-up boutique, singing, dancing, models, food and hospitality – saw pupils and staff involved in every aspect of its organisation.

For more photographs and full details of the event, check out the first part of our gallery here.

A colourful change for hi-vis.

1. LHS Fashion Festival 2025

A colourful change for hi-vis. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The fashion show was organised by pupils and staff at the school.

2. LHS Fashion Festival 2025

The fashion show was organised by pupils and staff at the school. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The event was helping to raise vital funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

3. LHS Fashion Festival 2025

The event was helping to raise vital funds for Strathcarron Hospice. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Modelling some new headgear.

4. LHS Fashion Festival 2025

Modelling some new headgear. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Strathcarron Hospice
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice