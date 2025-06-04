Part Two of Denny and Dunipace Hometown Hoedown Gala Day 2025 in 68 pictures

Saturday’s event started with a parade which made its way through the town to the Gala Park for an afternoon of entertainment, shows and lots of fun.
The event managed to avoid the rain and everyone voted it a huge success.
Well done to all the organisers for their hard work.
Everyone getting into the wild west theme. Photo: Michael Gillen
There was a chance to make new friends! Photo: Michael Gillen
The slippery snakes were a popular attraction. Photo: Michael Gillen
Time to give the highland cattle a comb. Photo: Michael Gillen
