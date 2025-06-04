Part Two of Denny and Dunipace Hometown Hoedown Gala Day 2025 in 68 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:25 BST
You loved our first gallery of pics from Denny and Dunipace Hometown Hoedown that we are bringing you part two.

Saturday’s event started with a parade which made its way through the town to the Gala Park for an afternoon of entertainment, shows and lots of fun.

The event managed to avoid the rain and everyone voted it a huge success.

Well done to all the organisers for their hard work.

Everyone getting into the wild west theme.

There was a chance to make new friends!

The slippery snakes were a popular attraction.

Time to give the highland cattle a comb.

