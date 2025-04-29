Part two of daytime dancing at Falkirk's XOXO with Martin Kemp in 50 pics

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 12:41 BST
We promised you more pics from the great event at XOXO on Saturday when former Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp appeared – and here you go.

The daytime dancing event in the Falkirk nightclub attracted around 1000 people – and we’ve photographed most of them.

The pop star turned actor turned DJ played 80s tunes to the delight of the audience who turned up from 3pm to 9pm to have a fun day.

There’s another daytime dancing event – aimed at the over 30s – planned by XOXO for Saturday, June 28 with tickets on sale now.

Martin Kemp brings Daytime Dancing to XOXO in Falkirk on Saturday.

1. Martin Kemp Daytime Dancing - part two

Martin Kemp brings Daytime Dancing to XOXO in Falkirk on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Smile if you are having a good time.

2. Martin Kemp Daytime Dancing - part two

Smile if you are having a good time. Photo: Michael Gillen

This pair are having a great time.

3. Martin Kemp Daytime Dancing - part two

This pair are having a great time. Photo: Michael Gillen

Cheers to a great day out.

4. Martin Kemp Daytime Dancing - part two

Cheers to a great day out. Photo: Michael Gillen

