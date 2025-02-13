Parks and sparks: Plans in place for a dozen EV charging points near Falkirk town centre superstore

By James Trimble
Published 13th Feb 2025, 09:16 BST
Swarco Smart Charging Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, February 10 to form electric vehicle charging/car parking bays and associate works on a site to the south of Bellevue Street, Falkirk.

According to the online planning details the site is located within the Meadow Street Retail Park, which comprises of a large B&M retail store, a KFC drive through restaurant and car parking.

The actual site was historically used for staff car parking but has remained unused for over 10 years.

The application proposes the redevelopment of this vacant car parking area to create a new electric vehicle charging hub with 12 electric vehicle charging (EVC) bays and two standard parking bays.

A dozen EV charging points will be created if the application gets the go ahead (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The scheme will also see the introduction of associated works, including EVC upstands, power units, a feeder pillar, a substation, floodlighting, bollards and signage, a landscaped area, and the lowering of the existing boundary wall to a height of 1.1 metres.

