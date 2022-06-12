Parkinson's UK: Walkers fundraise against backdrop of Falkirk's Kelpies

On Thursday evening piper Neil Clark of Falkirk Piping led all those taking part on the first mile of the route around the iconic Kelpies.

Neil has supported Parkinson's UK Scotland and our Falkirk branch for a number of years after his Dad, Jim, was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The event was back this year for the first time since 2019 after an enforced break due to the pandemic.

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work, which aims to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including an estimated 12,400 in Scotland.

1. Walk for Parkinson's Piper Neil Clark of Falkirk Piping leads off the walkers Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Walk for Parkinson's And they're off Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Walk for Parkinson's A wave from this taking part in this fundraiser for Parkinson's UK Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Walk for Parkinson's Walkers could sign up to complete one mile or five miles Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales