Callendar Estates have confirmed the new charges for vehicles parking at its Greenrigg car park will start on February 13.

The land owners say the charges are being introduced to help maintain the estate’s facilities, which includes over 67km of path network and over 17km of cycle trails together with way-marked information points and a pump track.

In a post on the Callendar Estate Facebook page, the Estates team said: “As many of you will have noticed we have been working on getting our parking barriers up and running.

Car parking charges will come into effect at the Greenrigg Car Park, near the Canada Wood cafe, from February 13, 2024.

"In preparation for this, we will start operating the barriers from January 29 without charge to ensure they are operating smoothly.

"Parking charges will then commence on February 13.”

Under the new charges, there will be a £2.50 fee for day parking. An annual pass is available for £50, which equates to less than £1 a week. Customers at the Canada Wood cafe will be able to park for free. Commercial passes are also available for businesses who regularly use the estate for work purposes.

The introduction of charges at the car park in Lochgreen Road had previously been proposed in 2022 when the estate’s manager said it was necessary to cover substantial costs of upkeep on the trails.

With budgets now limited and grants which previously helped cover costs no longer available the estate’s team has had to come up with an alternative solution for funding.