Parking charges set to rise at Muiravonside Country Park

Visitors to a Falkirk district park face an increase in parking charges from next week.

The cost of parking at Muiravonside Country Park is set to rise from Tuesday, August 12.

Those visiting the park and parking in either of its two car parks can currently do so for just £2, however Falkirk Council is introducing revised parking charges following the summer holidays.

Under the new tariffs, visitors will pay £2 for up to 90 minutes and £4 to park all day.

A 15 minute free grace period will be in place for drop-offs and collections.

Those visiting regularly will be able to purchase an annual parking pass, which will remain at the current price of £104 for unlimited parking.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Falkirk Council had been losing money from the park due to problems with the barriers. An “intermittent fault” with the payment system meant that at busy times the council’s only option had been to leave the barriers up to avoid long tailbacks as the system needed to be manually reset each time a vehicle went through.

However, it appears the issue has largely been resolved.

Announcing the changes in a post on Facebook this week, the team at Muiravonside said: “Over the past two years, we have made significant investment into the facilities at Muiravonside, thanks to funding from a variety of sources. Upgrades including our new play park, accessible pathways and farm improvements have, we hope, improved the experience our visitors have at Muiravonside, and we have been so pleased to welcome so many new visitors to the farm and country park.

“As many of you will know, Falkirk Council continues to face significant budget challenges and, as a result of this, a decision was taken in March 2025 to increase fees and charges across the Council area, including at Muiravonside Country Park.

"We delayed implementing these increases at Muiravonside until we were satisfied that the technical issues the parking barriers were experiencing had been resolved as far as was reasonably practicable.”

The post added that the new charges will be introduced from Tuesday, August 12 and that “all income generated from parking charges goes straight back into the Muiravonside budget to help care for our farm and country park and helps to ensure these facilities can remain open to be enjoyed by our visitors”.