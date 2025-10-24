Parking ban for motorists in Falkirk area street to allow 'ironworks repairs'

Parking restrictions will be put in place preventing motorists stopping on a public road next week.

Falkirk Council made the order, under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to temporarily prohibit waiting on Grahamsdyke Road, Bo'ness from om a point adjacent to number 55 Grahamsdyke Road in an easterly direction on both sides for around 80 metres.

The parking ban will be in place from 9.30am to 6.30pm on Thursday, October 30 to allow “ironworks repairs” to be undertaken.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.