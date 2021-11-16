Park plaque honours Bonnyridge cinema pioneer Henry Harris

Greenhill Historical Society's latest project was to celebrate the legacy of Henry Harris who brought cinema to the town.

He ran a travelling show for many years, but in 1912 he decided to put down roots and settled his family in Bonnybridge.

He first started showing films under canvas alongside his other forms of entertainment but soon erected a permanent wooden building to house his daily 'picture shows'.

This was followed by a brick Picture House which still lives on in the fond memories of the older generation of Bonnybridge residents.

During WW2 soldiers in uniform were allowed into the cinema for free, and by showing three movies per week, Henry provided lonely soldiers billeted far from home something to keep their spirits up.

He also allowed free use of his Picture House for local organisations to put on performances for charity and fund-raising purposes.

