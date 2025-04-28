Parish Church holds final service after 181 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

During the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, April 26 and 27, Larbert East Church held special events to commemorate 181 years of the church as the last ever service was held.

In the Church Hall on Saturday were displayed a beautiful selection of Wedding Dresses and Christening Gowns lent by members of the Church. Many of the dresses were accompanied by Orders of Service and Wedding Photos which brought back many happy memories.

The Christening Gowns were beautifully preserved and like the dresses had those who saw them asking, “ Where have the years gone?” Exhibits were laid out all around the hall and there were all sorts of photographs and programmes to stir the memory.

The Boys’ Brigade, Scouts and Girl Guides had prepared presentations of activities over the years with a wide array of uniforms and badges , including a perfectly preserved scout hat.

Lewis Aikman handing over Pulpit Bible to John Carmichael

In the Church were displayed portraits of a selection of ministers from the very first Rev. John Bonar to the last, Rev. Melville Crosthwaite.

On Sunday, Rev. Anne White led a packed congregation in a special service. There were Bible readings and prayers and All Age Talks, with all the items introduced by members of the young Church.

The All Age Talks were given by Marianne Harvey, Anne White and Melville Crosthwaite (doing his renowned impersonation of Joe Wicks!) The Prayers of Intercession were led by Rev. Simon Hessett, a former elder of Larbert East, and a selection of well-known hymns for the young was sung by the Young Church and their leaders.

Bouquets of flowers were presented to Rev. Anne White, Sheila Kerr who has been Larbert East’s Interim Moderator, and retiring Session Clerk, Margaret Tooth.

All Age Talk by Marianne Harvey

The service closed with the singing of the blessing by Anne White. The Bible was then brought down from the pulpit by Lewis Aikman and carried from the Church by retired Church Officer, John Carmichael

The congregation repaired to the hall for lunch, after which a time capsule containing artefacts representing the Church through the ages was buried in the Church garden.

From May 1, a new and exciting chapter dawns with the launch of Tryst Church. This is the Union of Airth, Larbert East, Larbert West and Stenhouse & Carron Parish Churches, with the new church being based in the current Larbert East building.