Parents urged to keep children away from Muiravonside's lambs

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:40 BST
Staff at a country park have had to issue a plea to parents not to let their children pet newborn lambs.

This weekend those working at Muiravonside Country Park reported children being lifted over fences into fields to chase young lambs and their mothers.

They’ve urged parents to follow the instructions to stay on the public areas and out of the fields to keep the livestock safe.

In a social media post, they stated: “We know our lambs are very cute, but it is NEVER acceptable to jump into the field to chase them.

People are being reminded not to enter fields where there are lambs or livestock. Pic: Muiravonside Country ParkPeople are being reminded not to enter fields where there are lambs or livestock. Pic: Muiravonside Country Park
People are being reminded not to enter fields where there are lambs or livestock. Pic: Muiravonside Country Park

"Unfortunately at the weekend we had issues with parents lifting their children over the fence to try and pet our lambs.

"This behaviour could cause a huge amount of stress to any of our animals, but especially young lambs and their mothers.

"Please view the animals from the public pathways to keep them safe and happy.”

