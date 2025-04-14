Parents urged to keep children away from Muiravonside's lambs
This weekend those working at Muiravonside Country Park reported children being lifted over fences into fields to chase young lambs and their mothers.
They’ve urged parents to follow the instructions to stay on the public areas and out of the fields to keep the livestock safe.
In a social media post, they stated: “We know our lambs are very cute, but it is NEVER acceptable to jump into the field to chase them.
"Unfortunately at the weekend we had issues with parents lifting their children over the fence to try and pet our lambs.
"This behaviour could cause a huge amount of stress to any of our animals, but especially young lambs and their mothers.
"Please view the animals from the public pathways to keep them safe and happy.”
