Parents urged to keep children away from Muiravonside's lambs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at a country park have had to issue a plea to parents not to let their children pet newborn lambs.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend those working at Muiravonside Country Park reported children being lifted over fences into fields to chase young lambs and their mothers.

They’ve urged parents to follow the instructions to stay on the public areas and out of the fields to keep the livestock safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, they stated: “We know our lambs are very cute, but it is NEVER acceptable to jump into the field to chase them.

People are being reminded not to enter fields where there are lambs or livestock. Pic: Muiravonside Country Park

"Unfortunately at the weekend we had issues with parents lifting their children over the fence to try and pet our lambs.

"This behaviour could cause a huge amount of stress to any of our animals, but especially young lambs and their mothers.

"Please view the animals from the public pathways to keep them safe and happy.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.