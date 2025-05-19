Parents told to keep children out of new Falkirk play park for safety reasons

People have been urged not to allow children into a play park which is still being constructed.

Work is nearing completion on the new community area in Bantaskine but it is still not safe to use. Despite this, people have been pulling apart safety fencing to allow youngsters onto the site.

Those behind the project are asking parents not to let youngsters into the park which is at the corner of Blinkbonny Road and Windsor Avenue.

They’ve also asked people not to throw rubbish over the fencing.

Safety fencing around the new park has been pushed apart to allow children through. Pic: Michael Gillen

CCTV is due to be installed shortly which the Bantaskine Residents group hope will deter people from taking youngsters onto the site.

In a message on social media they stated: “Please stop taking children into the park – it’s clearly unfinished and not yet safe for bairns to play.”

They added: “Also it’s not really acceptable all the rubbish getting lobbed in.

"The CCTV is being switched on imminently – don’t embarrass yourself being caught taking your bairns onto a building site please.

The new park is still under construction. Pic: Michael Gillen

"A bit of respect, patience and decorum please folks.”

They also said that they would post the images on Facebook if they caught anyone in the play park before it is completed and safe to use.

The park will be known as the Aiden Joyce Community Park in memory of a former community police officer who died suddenly two years ago from an undiagnosed heart conditions, aged only 28.

Since his passing, Aiden’s parents, Lorraine and Campbell, have kept Aiden’s legacy alive by establishing a memorial fund in his name.

An official opening for the new play park is planned for Saturday, May 31 at 2.30pm.

The first community park of its kind in the area, the organisers from Bantaskine Residents Association are planning a gala occasion for everyone who attends.

The park is being opened by Aiden’s partner and grandparents, while his parents, Lorraine and Campell, will join online.