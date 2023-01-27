Parents can pick up a bargain or two at the new nearly new market in Grangemouth
A new baby and kids pre-owned clothing, equipment and toy market will take place in Grangemouth next month and raise funds for a good cause at the same time.
Bowhouse Community Centre, in Bowhouse Road, will host Little Panda Co's first ever market from 10.30am to 1pm on Sunday, February 12.
An event organiser said: “The massive venue will be bursting with 40 stalls of amazing new and nearly-new baby and kids goods. Toys, clothes, books, nursery decor and equipment including prams, cots, swings, walkers - you name it - it’ll be here.
"We also have a soft play facility and play area for kids with seating area and we will be running a charity tombola to raise funds for the PANDAS foundation, supporting mums with perinatal mental health issues.”Entry costs £1.
Organisers say there are stalls still available for sellers – visit the Facebook page for more information.