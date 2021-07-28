Parents can kit out their kids at Falkirk's annual School Clothes Event

The end of the school summer holidays is drawing ever nearer and the From Me To You group is holding another event which gives people a chance to pick up school clothing and accessories free of charge.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 8:20 am

A From Me To You spokesperson said: “Our annual School Clothes Event will hold place this Sunday and next Sunday between 9:00am and 4:00pm. Everything is completely free of charge to anyone who many need it.

"If you are struggling for clothes, shoes or bags for the next school year, please pop by and we will assist you.

Read More

Read More
Animal charity needs help from Falkirk folk to feed its hungry hoglets
From Me To You's annual School Clothes Event takes place in Callendar Square Shopping centre on Sunday

From Me To You was founded by Grangemouth-raised twins Emma and Gemma McGregor.

The sisters, who run the organisation with their friend and fellow trustee Emma Graham, support individuals and families who cannot afford to buy day-to-day essential goods and household products which most people take for granted.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

ParentsFalkirk