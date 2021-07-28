Parents can kit out their kids at Falkirk's annual School Clothes Event

A From Me To You spokesperson said: “Our annual School Clothes Event will hold place this Sunday and next Sunday between 9:00am and 4:00pm. Everything is completely free of charge to anyone who many need it.

"If you are struggling for clothes, shoes or bags for the next school year, please pop by and we will assist you.

From Me To You's annual School Clothes Event takes place in Callendar Square Shopping centre on Sunday

From Me To You was founded by Grangemouth-raised twins Emma and Gemma McGregor.

The sisters, who run the organisation with their friend and fellow trustee Emma Graham, support individuals and families who cannot afford to buy day-to-day essential goods and household products which most people take for granted.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

