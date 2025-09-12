Parents and pre-school children invited to attend Grangemouth family fun day

A fun event for parents and their pre-school age children is planned to take place at Grangemouth Municipal Chambers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Employment and Training Unit (ETU) event runs from 10am to 1pm at the Bo’ness Road venue on Thursday, October 9.

A spokesperson said: “Come along with the kids and find out what’s going on at the ETU for parents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event will include face painting, ice cream, a mini zoo and lots more.

The fun day will take place at the Employment and Training Unit in Grangemouth Municipal Chambers (Picture: Submitted)

For more information call (013240 504408.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers