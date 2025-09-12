Parents and pre-school children invited to attend Grangemouth family fun day
A fun event for parents and their pre-school age children is planned to take place at Grangemouth Municipal Chambers.
The Employment and Training Unit (ETU) event runs from 10am to 1pm at the Bo’ness Road venue on Thursday, October 9.
A spokesperson said: “Come along with the kids and find out what’s going on at the ETU for parents.”
The free event will include face painting, ice cream, a mini zoo and lots more.
For more information call (013240 504408.