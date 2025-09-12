Parents and pre-school children invited to attend Grangemouth family fun day

By James Trimble
Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
A fun event for parents and their pre-school age children is planned to take place at Grangemouth Municipal Chambers.

The Employment and Training Unit (ETU) event runs from 10am to 1pm at the Bo’ness Road venue on Thursday, October 9.

A spokesperson said: “Come along with the kids and find out what’s going on at the ETU for parents.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The free event will include face painting, ice cream, a mini zoo and lots more.

The fun day will take place at the Employment and Training Unit in Grangemouth Municipal Chambers (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The fun day will take place at the Employment and Training Unit in Grangemouth Municipal Chambers (Picture: Submitted)

For more information call (013240 504408.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:ParentsGrangemouth
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice