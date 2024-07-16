Parents across Falkirk Council area urged to check if eligible for school clothing grants
Falkirk Council provides a clothing grant for uniform and shoes for those who meet the criteria.
Local authorities across Scotland provide clothing grants of at least £120 per primary school-aged child and £150 per secondary school-aged child to families receiving qualifying benefits.
In Falkirk, they provide £125 per child annually for eligible primary pupils and £155 for secondary school pupils.
More details are available here which includes information on who is eligible.
Grants are paid directly into recipients’ bank accounts, but those without an account can discuss other payment options.Some families will have their award automatically renewed if they previously applied successfully.National advice agency Advice Direct Scotland is urging those who may have started claiming benefits over the holidays due to a change in circumstances to take action.
Additionally, families with a child starting school for the first time or who have recently moved to a different council area are encouraged to check their eligibility.
Advice Direct Scotland is also reminding families to check whether they qualify for the Scottish Government’s Best Start Grant School Age Payment, worth £314.45.This can help with the costs of preparing for school when a child is first old enough to start P1.
Conor Forbes, policy director at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Many parents worry about the costs of sending their children back to school after the holidays.
“We know that Scots families are finding things extremely difficult due to the cost-of-living crisis, especially as kitting out children is becoming increasingly expensive.
“The good news is that help is available, so we urge anyone who might benefit from a clothing grant to make sure they know how to apply and when the relevant deadlines are.
“Eligibility and the amount you will receive varies depending on which local authority area you live in, and this is something we can help you understand.
“Anyone worried or confused can reach out to our team at advice.scot for free advice at any time.”
