Packed programme as Falkirk Science Festival to return for 2025

Falkirk Science Festival is set to return with a bang for 2025.

A programme of fun and educational events is planned to take place across the district from May 3 to 17.

The festival, which is now in its sixth year, continues to grow and attracts some of Scotland’s top scientists, researchers and industry leaders.

Throughout the festival there promises to be some brilliant, informative science fun and great opportunities for the whole family to get hands on with science.

Hollie Gordon examines the skull at last year's science festival events. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

Three free family fun day events are planned at parks across the district on the three Saturdays the festival is running.

STEM@The Helix is back once again on Saturday, May 10 when the whole family can take part in interactive workshops, witness mind boggling experiments and spark revolutionary insights inside the STEM marquees on the Great Lawn.

Innovate at Zetland Park in Grangemouth is one of the events kicking off the festival on Saturday, May 3. It’s a chance to have fun creating, building and learning from industry professionals, whilst discovering career paths which are truly innovative.

And Muiravonside Country Park hosts the third family fun day on Saturday, May 17 when Wild Science is back. Get closer to nature and join the Park Rangers for a variety of exciting activities learning about our wild world.

Evelyn Henson tests out her windmill at the 2024 STEM@The Helix event. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

Other events planned for Muiravonside include an astronomy evening with the Association of Falkirk Astronomers and a Badger Talk and Watch. During the astronomy evening, an indoor presentation will be followed (weather permitting!) by some outdoor observations of the stars. (Recommended for ages 10+).

Join the Rangers for an illustrated talk about badgers and if you’re very lucky you may also get a glimpse of the resident badgers from the visitor centre as night falls. (Recommended for ages 10+).

A nurturing yoga and relaxation session will also take place at Muiravonside. Join Hatha Yoga practitioner Susan Ross for a gentle morning of guided meditation (Suitable for ages 12+).

Thomas Lamont, aka The Kilted Photographer, will be hosting three events during the festival. In a session called ‘How Does Your Camera Work?’ at Grangemouth Library, he will take you through the history and development of the camera and show you some clever ways to develop your own skills. There’s also the opportunity to join The Kilted Photographer on a photo safari at either Muiravonside Country Park or The Helix. Learn more about lining up the perfect shot as well as from those in the parks who know the secret spots for finding the wildlife and the hidden gems of our area.

Groundbreaking discoveries, legendary scientists and the innovations that shaped our world will all be explored at Kinneil Estate and Museum with the Step Back into Science event. An interactive event bringing science to life with hands on experiments, engaging talks and immersive exhibits that’s perfect for curious minds of all ages.

The STEMinist at the Helix is an interactive, inspiring workshop designed to encourage young girls to explore careers in STEM. Discover the creativity and impact of engineering in everyday life and hear from guest speakers from different engineering backgrounds.

The Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness will be showing two films as part of the festival ‘Silent Men: The Awkward Art of Expressing Emotion’ (12A) and ‘Whisky Galore!’. ‘Silent Men’ will be followed by a thought-provoking discussion on breaking down the barriers that prevent men from expressing their emotions. Those watching ‘Whisky Galore!” can do so accompanied by some fine whisky samples from Rosebank Distillery.

An informative and supportive event featuring a variety of speakers and stallholders will also take place at Grangemouth Town Hall, helping women navigate their way through menopause.

To find out details about all the events taking place during Falkirk Science Festival, including booking details and any ticket prices visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

