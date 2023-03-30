Owners ignore arts group bid to save historic Grangemouth building from auction block

Bo’ness and Grangemouth Arts Trust was established to save and eventually run the Empire Electric Theatre – also known as the La Scala – for community use,

however, it has apparently run into a brick wall in its bid to stop the Station Road premises going up for sale today.

The group stated: “We are sad to announce the owners of La Scala have refused to enter into talks or negotiations with us to save La Scala from going to auction. We

The La Scala Cinema became a listed building in 2007

are unable to raise the necessary funds in order to save La Scala with 24 hours' notice.

“We are upset by the situation as we've been speaking to the owners since early 2017 and now they ‘want the property gone’ and we currently need a miracle in order

to raise the funds to save La Scala or to stop La Scala going to auction.”

The historic landmark opened as the Electric Empire Theatre back in 1913. and became the La Scala Cinema in 1916. Partially re-built when sound was introduced in 1930, it suffered some damage from a a fire in 1952 and again in 1962.

The La Scala Cinema closed in 1971 and was became an independently operated bingo hall, known as the Carlton Bingo Club, until it closed in 2006. One of the reasons given was the new law banning smoking in public places.