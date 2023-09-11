Owners announce closure of popular restaurant at wedding venue near Grangemouth

Watch more videos on Shots!

In a post on Facebook, owners of the Beancross Farm, West Beancross Farm, Polmont, informed customers the restaurant part of the business is now closed.

The post stated: “We come bearing unfortunate news. It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of our main restaurant for food from Monday, September 11.

"However, we want to assure you our bar will remain open and fully operational from 11am till 10pm, serving up your favourite drinks and beverages.

The restaurant at the Beancross Farm venue is now closed (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Please note all functions and events will continue as scheduled for the month of September, so you can still enjoy those special moments with us. We apologise for

any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time."