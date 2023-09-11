Owners announce closure of popular restaurant at wedding venue near Grangemouth
In a post on Facebook, owners of the Beancross Farm, West Beancross Farm, Polmont, informed customers the restaurant part of the business is now closed.
The post stated: “We come bearing unfortunate news. It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of our main restaurant for food from Monday, September 11.
"However, we want to assure you our bar will remain open and fully operational from 11am till 10pm, serving up your favourite drinks and beverages.
"Please note all functions and events will continue as scheduled for the month of September, so you can still enjoy those special moments with us. We apologise for
any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time."
The owners then asked clients who had bookings at the venue after September to get in touch with them if they had not already been contacted.