Owner 'devastated' as she closes Falkirk's CKS Bridal with special sale weekend

A bridal shop owner who has run her business for over 15 years says she is devastated at having to close it down.

Catherine Smith owns CKS Bridal but in the last 12 months she has tried to operate from three different locations and now she says it’s time to call it a day.

She will be selling off her remaining stock at a special sale weekend in a pop up shop at the Howgate shopping centre in Falkirk later this month.

But Catherine is distraught at having to close the business she built up over many years, dressing so many brides for their special day.

CKS Bridal owner Catherine Smith, second left, with the team she had when her shop was in West Bridge Street. Pic: Michael Gillen

In August last year she was forced to move out of her premises in West Bridge Street, Falkirk after her landlord said urgent repairs were needed to deal with water damage to the property.

She was delighted when she was offered premises at Beancross Farm in Polmont with a showroom above the restaurant.

But within weeks she and her staff were stunned to hear the building was being sold and they would have to move again.

Almost all her stock had to go into storage as she operated from a small office space, again in West Bridge Street.

But this week she revealed that she had made the difficult decision to close the business.

She said: “We’ve not sold a bridal gown since June last year. First we had to move out of my beautiful showroom that I had built up and then the temporary premises were sold so that meant another move.

"From the start of all this disruption last year, we’ve kept in touch with all our brides-to-be who had ordered gowns and that’s the reason I took on the small space in West Bridge Street so that I had somewhere to meet with them when they came to collect their gown.

“But due to circumstances outwith my control I’ve decided with a heavy heart that I’m going to close. It’s not what I wanted to do but there appears to be no other option.”

Her sale weekend will be on August 17 and 18 from 10am to 5pm in the Howgate.

No appointments will be necessary when she will be selling off her stock of gowns in sizes eight to 28, underskirts, veils and headdresses.

Catherine added: “I will be joined by my friend who owns Brides of Perth by Point Nouveau and she will also be selling stock. We will have gowns from £99.

"I’ve run a successful and well-respected business for many years and I’m sad that it has come to this but I don’t have any other option.”

It’s been a difficult few years for Catherine, who was born and brought up in Redding, as she lost her beloved husband David in September 2022.

She added: “He was such a supporter of the business and used to be so proud when we did our big catwalk shows in Edinburgh and other locations. Now having to go through this without him is very difficult."