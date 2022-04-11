Overnight road closure on M876 near Stenhousemuir

According to BEAR Scotland the eastbound M876 at M9 Hill Bridge near Stenhousemuir will be closed from 11pm on Tuesday, April 12, until 1am on Wednesday, April 13.

A diversion will be signposted from M876 Junction 2 to M9 Junction 7 via Bellsdyke Road, the A905 and Bowtrees Roundabout, adding an estimated 3.5 miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road closure will allow bridge bearings to be delivered

The temporary closure forms part of an ongoing major project to replace bearings and safety barriers on the bridge.

On the M9, two lanes in each direction remain open during daytime hours, however, a 50mph speed limit and overnight lane closures will continue until the end of May.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “We need to close the eastbound M876 overnight to allow for the delivery of new bridge bearings which weigh 508 kilogrammes – so it is necessary to deliver them from the deck of the bridge to a platform close to the location where they will be installed.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience. We ask them to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey if they need to travel on the night of April 12.”

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders including local authorities and Police Scotland in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.