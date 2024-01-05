News you can trust since 1845
Over 500 runners pound round the track at Grangemouth Stadium this weekend

The big New Year Sprint event is scheduled to take place at Grangemouth Stadium on Saturday with over 500 competitors taking part.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Literally running throughout the day the 155th New Year Sprint will mean the Kersiebank Road stadium – except the gym – will be closed to non-competitors.

A handicapped race for professional and amateur athletes of all standards and ages – as long as they are 16 and over – this historic event has been taking place since its inception in 1870.

