Over 500 potential vacancies up for grabs at Falkirk Stadium jobs fair

A Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm we are hosting a large Forth Valley jobs fair on Tuesday, October 26 in Falkirk Football Stadium – there will be a wide variety of employers attending with over 500 vacancies in logistics, hospitality, care and customer service to name but a few.

"This jobs fair will give customers a chance to meet with employers from the whole of the Forth Valley and discuss their Kickstart and non Kickstart vacancies. The purpose of this event is to highlight the many exciting roles available with both Kickstart and non Kickstart employers and to link our customers into these opportunities on the day.

A jobs fair will take place at Falkirk FC stadium next week

“If you are currently claiming Universal Credit or JSA, please ask your Work Coach to book your space.”

The event will run from 9.30am to 4pm.

