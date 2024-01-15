Over 400 workers begin two weeks of strike action at Camelon coach builder

Around 400 Unite members employed by Alexander Dennis will start a two week strike today due to a pay dispute with the Camelon firm.

According to the union, which represents coach builders and spray painters at the Camelon factory, the strike action is scheduled to continue until January 29. This follows the two week strike which took place from December 4 to December 17 last year..

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite members at Alexander Dennis are being forced to strike again in their fight for fair pay. Our members remain

utterly determined to get a fair offer from the company.

Hundreds of workers downed tools at Camelon coach builders Alexander Dennis Ltd (ADL) last December and are now taking another two weeks of strike action in January (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

In December 2023 Alexander Dennis offered an additional 0.5 per cent on its original four per cent wage offer – 4.5 per cent – and four per cent for 2024. The pay offer

was rejected by the workforce.

Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer, said: “The two-week long strike action will be the first in a series of lengthy stoppages to hit the Camelon factory. Our members are not asking for the earth but simply an offer worthy of their hard work and loyalty. Alexander Dennis have instead made penny pinching offers which amount to a real terms pay cut. This is unacceptable and our members will continue to fight until they get what they deserve.”

In 2019, Canadian based New Flyer Industries (NFI) Group acquired Alexander Dennis. The Scottish operation consists of the Camelon manufacturing site and the Larbert corporate headquarters.

Back in December an ADL spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed the unions are going ahead with their industrial action. Our latest offer would take the hourly rate of a vehicle builder to £19.04 by April 2024, considerably higher than our primary domestic competitor, reflecting the high regard we have for the skills of our workforce.