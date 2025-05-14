Over 2100 hungry children fed thanks to Falkirk Foodbank donations during 'challenging' year

Over 2100 children across the district were fed last year thanks to donations distributed by Falkirk Foodbank.

In excess of 94 tonnes of food was given out in food parcels to families and individuals who otherwise would have gone hungry.

This week, the team at the food bank based in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate passed on their gratitude for the donations from all sectors of the community: everything from tins of beans and packets of cereal to laptops and cash which have allowed them continue to help others.

There was also appreciation of all the work carried out by the willing band of volunteers who help sort, pack and deliver the much-needed food parcels.

In the last year 7000 parcels were handed out.

Falkirk Foodbank delivers to and helps people in all parts of the council area – if they are referred as being in need then they will get a food parcel.

Alastair Blackstock, Falkirk Foodbank chairman, thanked all those whose donations had allowed them to continue their much-needed work in 2024-25.

He said: “As we complete financial year and embark on another year of service to the residents of Falkirk Council area, on behalf of the trustees and the manager, we thought that this was an opportune time to update people on the work of the food bank and more importantly thank the people, businesses and the wide range of organisations without whose support we could not continue.

The food bank premises in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate were targeted some time over the weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Although the foodbank does have a full-time manager, everyone who helps undertake the day-to-day work, does so on a voluntary basis. Without the continued support of our 80 volunteers we would not be able to function, so thank you.

"In the last year we received over 94 tonnes of donations and provided food parcels to 7000 people, 2165 of which were children. This amounts to 147,000 meals provided to people in crisis situations.

"It has been a challenging year, not least because we suffered a number of break-ins. Unfortunately we lost a newly installed set of laptops but once again the business community of Falkirk district stepped in and within a short period of time, not only had they had all been replaced and installed along with an alarm system fitted all within six days.

"A significant number of businesses, individuals and organisations, provided both financial and contributions in kind, which have enabled us to upgrade our security systems and increase our food stocks. So out of something bad there are always more people who show the best side of our community.”

Alastair said people often asked why the food bank did not deliver to their area but he stressed: “Although we are called the Falkirk Foodbank we service every community within the Falkirk Council area: Airth, Avonbridge, Blackness, Denny, Grangemout, Falkirk, Larbert, Stenhousemuir and Slamannan to name but a few.

"So, no matter where you live within the Falkirk Council, if we get an appropriate referral from one of the many approved agencies, you will get our help.”

He added thanks to all donations received, especially from the main supermarkets and their customers, including Tesco stores in Camelon, Falkirk Retail Park and Redding; Asda Falkirk and Grangemouth; Morrisons; Lidl Carron and Falkirk; Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s in Denny.

He said: “This coming year will no doubt be another busy year but thanks to your support we will do our utmost to continue providing our services to the people of Falkirk district.”