Outlander, vikings, axe throwing and ... Star Wars?: Denny's medieval fortified village plans to have an eventful 2024
A Duncarron spokesperson said: “We are pleased to bring you some new themed events this year, including a brand new food court with local vendors bringing you top class food and hot drinks, as well as an assortment of beverages and water at our licensed bar.
“For our friends travelling from further away, bed & breakfast at Drum Farm is just across the road and offers fabulous accommodation. There will be more traders with
quality crafts and wares and most children’s activities will be free of charge this year."
Events coming up later in the year include an Easter Bonanza on April 6 and April 7, a Star Wars weekend on May 4 – of course – and May 5, Medieval event on May 11 and May 12, a Viking event on June 1 and June 2, the UK Axe Throwing Championships on June 29 and June 30 and the DunFolk Music Festival on July 6 and July 7.
Later in the year the fort will host a Forces in the Field weekend on August 3 and August 4, Outlanders Fort Ticonderoga/ Jacobites v Redcoats on September 7 and September 8, Halloween Ghost Tours on October 24, October 25 and October 26, a Dunfolk live music and Bonfire night on November 2, a Guy Fawkes Rebellion Evening on November 5 and a Christmas Market on December 7 and December 8.
