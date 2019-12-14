Outlander star Sam (‘Jamie Fraser’) Heughan is sexiest ever TV star - official

While many obsessed over who would win the UK’s General Election a website devoted to costume dramas was busily counting thousands of votes fora very different contest.

BritishPeriodDramas.com asked its readers to public-vote their choice for the sexiest male TV star of all time, and reviewed front runners including Sean Bean as grizzled Peninsular War veteran Richard Sharpe, Richard Madden in Game of Thrones and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders.

With 113,057 votes counted, the semi-final then saw Colin Firth (Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice, who famously jumps into a pond) and Dan Stevens (Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey) confidently beaten off by Sam Heughan (Jamie MacKenzie Fraser in Outlander) and Aidan Turner (Ross Poldark in Poldark).

The final shoot-out between the wild romantic Highlander and the devil-may-care, tricorne hat-wearing Cornish mine owner ended in victory for 39-year-old Sam, who is thereby crowned TV’s sexiest ever British period drama star.

Before he shot to fame in Outlander back in 2014 he had already had roles in Midsomer Murders, Any Human Heart and Rebus.

He has now finished filming on the fifth season of Starz’s historical time travel drama series, which is set to premiere in February next year.

Heughan received 110,040 votes in the final of the “exclusive year-long search”, winning with 73.34 cent of the votes cast.

Poldark star Aidan Turner received a still very impressive 39,994 votes,