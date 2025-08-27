Outlander spray tanner from Airth launches own products

A Falkirk businesswoman is preparing to launch her own brand of products to keep people tanned all year round.

Amanda Louise Brown has run her spray tanning business Beautiful and Bronzed for several years and is now moving into selling her products so people can keep up their tan at home.

The mum-of-two is hosting a special launch event on Saturday, September 20 at Avent in Falkirk’s Manor Street where her Beautiful and Bronzed The Collection will be unveiled.

Taking place from 1pm, the event will include a chance to see the products and get 20 per cent off their purchase, live demonstrations, as well as a glass of fizz and buffet, plus lots more.

Amanda Louise Brown is organising the event in September for Strathcarron. Pic: Contributed

There will also be a raffle with lots of prizes and the proceeds will go to Strathcarron Hospice, a cause close to Amanda Louise who says it has helped her family recently.

A business which began to make some extra money during maternity leave has taken off and saw Amanda Louise receive an outstanding achievement award at the Scottish Salon Awards 2025.

She works from a salon studio in Moss Road, Airth but is also in demand for other work, including a link up with Sony Television which saw her spray tanning members of the Outlander cast.

And she is so determined not to let her customers down that she was spray tanning a ten-strong wedding party only hours before the arrival of her second son two years ago.

Amanda Louise also wants to educate, saying: “I want to highlight to young girls that sun bed use is not the best form of getting a tan. You can still look amazing with a spray tan or using a DIY tanning mouse – and it’s much safer.”

She has also got involved with professional bodies as she wants to give back to others in the industry, as well as continue to educate herself as products evolve.

"What started as a little hobby to help fund my maternity leave, has turned into an amazing business for me and my family,” she added. “Many woman walk through my door every month and all say it makes them feel better about themselves.”

You can obtain tickets, costing £30, for the launch event by emailing [email protected].