Outlander is voted world’s most ‘bingeworthy’ show

Hit TV series Outlander, which includes scenes filmed around Falkirk and Blackness, has been named the most “bingeworthy” show in the world.

The worldwide fan base for the four series of the show, which is based on the best-selling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, has propelled it to the honour in the annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The Sony-Starz series was honoured alongside the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, America’s Got Talent, Khloe Kardashian and Harry Styles in the pop culture awards, which are staged by the worldwide E! Entertainment network.

Outlander follows the events which unfold when Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married Second World War nurse is visiting a circle of standing stones in the Highlands when she is whisked back to the time of the 1745Jacobite Rising, where she falls for clansman Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The show, which went into production in a converted warehouse in Cumbernauld in 2013, has turned Balfe and Heughan into a huge stars. A fifth series is to be launched in February while a sixth has also been commissioned.

Celebrating the awards win, Heughan, currently on set in Scotland, said: “Unfortunately we’re not in Los Angeles celebrating what would have been a remarkable award for most bingeworthy show. That will get us through tonight’s night shoot.”