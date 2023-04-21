News you can trust since 1845
Outdoor cinema: high flying heroics and a soaring songstress entertain at Falkirk Wheel

The world famous Falkirk Wheel is not just a mechanical marvel and major tourist attraction – it is also making a name for itself as an outdoor cinema venue and is set to continue its cinematic events with two showings in May.

By James Trimble
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:39 BST

Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody will be screened on Friday, May 26 from 7.15pm and Tom Cruise’s high speed sequel Top Gun Maverick will be shown on Saturday, May 27 from 6.15pm.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

The two blockbuster movies will be screened at the world famous Falkirk WheelThe two blockbuster movies will be screened at the world famous Falkirk Wheel
