North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden chose Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home for the official launch of his Dog Theft (Scotland) Bill.

If passed by the Scottish Parliament, the legislation would create a new statutory offence of dog abduction – with penalties of up to five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

The Bill also allows people who are victims of dog theft to give a victim statement to the court.

In this, they can express the impact the crime has had on them physically, emotionally and financially.

The Bill also makes the theft of an assistance dog an aggravated offence, reflecting the vital day-to-day services assistance dogs provide and the greater impact the theft of such a dog would have on the victim.

Currently, the act of stealing a dog is prosecuted in the same way as the theft of any other item.

Maurice believes this does not take account of the fact that a dog is a sentient being with a strong emotional connection to its owner and that its theft causes loss to the owner, as well as the animal.

He said: “The main objective is to recognise dogs as part of the family and the law currently doesn’t do that.

“It treats stealing dogs the same as stealing a handbag or a mobile phone.

“Ultimately, the public will know that you can’t replace a dog because it is a treasured part of the family. I hope this Bill will recognise that.

“Dogs are our best friends and deserve better protection than the system offers them.”

The Bill will now be scrutinised by MSPs on Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee. If passed by MSPs, Maurice hopes it could become law before the end of this year.

Animal charities working with dogs have welcomed the Bill’s introduction.

An SSPCA spokesman said: “Pets are not just property – they are sentient beings and beloved family members. When a pet is stolen, the emotional distress for both the animal and their owner is devastating.

“Through our work, we see daily the incredible impact pets have on people’s lives – providing companionship, improving mental and physical well-being and offering comfort in difficult times.

“Research with The University of Edinburgh has also shown how important pets are, especially for children.

“That’s why we welcome this bill, which seeks to make dog abduction a specific offence in Scotland.

“This crucial step will ensure our laws reflect the serious welfare impact of pet theft and bring Scotland in line with protections in other parts of the UK.”

Last August, Westminster passed the Pet Abduction Act 2024 but this does not cover Scotland.

For a number of years, the charity Dogs Trust has called for legislation to deter those who exploit the theft of beloved pets.

Chief executive Owen Sharp said: “The abduction of a dog is an incredibly traumatic and heart-breaking experience.

“For many, pets are much-loved members of the family and being separated from them, without knowing their whereabouts, is devastating.

“Sadly, the emotional impact of pet abduction is often overlooked and this proposed Bill would rightly acknowledge the unique nature of this crime in Scotland.”