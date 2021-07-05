Oscar-winning pro alcohol film hits Hippodrome screen

Winner of the Oscar for Best International Feature in 2021, Another Round, starring Mads Mikklesen, tells the tale of four school teacher pals in Denmark who decide to put an obscure philosophical theory that modest inebriation opens the human mind to the world around us, diminishing problems and increasing creativity into practice.

Mads and the lads thus embark on a risky experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday.

The initial results are positive, but as the drink flows it becomes increasingly clear with even slight intoxication comes severe consequences.

Bo'ness Hippodrome is back in business and showing an Oscar-winning film which celebrates the pros of indulging in a beverage or two

The Hippodrome screenings at 7.30pm on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 will both be followed by a half-hour pre-recorded question and answer session with director Thomas Vinterberg.

The Hippodrome’s Alison Strauss said: “We’re delighted after all the dark months the Hippodrome has reopened and we are very much back in business. We are showing a brilliant film this month called Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen.

"I saw it at the virtual London Film Festival last year and it was my favourite by far in the whole line up.”

After it won its Oscar and gained critical acclaim it did not take long for Hollywood to snap up the English remake rights for Another Round and a film is now supposedly being developed as a potential star turn for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.