Oscar winning Hollywood star and her rock star son visit Edinburgh to discuss new memoir
A legendary Hollywood child star and her psychedelic rock star son are heading to the Capital in December, where she will discuss her recently published memoir at the Royal Scots Club's next Literary Lunch.
Oscar-winning Hayley Mills, best known for classic films such as Pollyanna, The Parent Trap and the acclaimed Whistle Down the Wind, will be in town to promote her new book, Forever Young, a memoir of the first 21 years of her fascinating life, accompanied by her son Crispian Mills, front-man of Kula Shaker, who supported his mother in the writing of her memoirs.
In the book, the 75-year-old, who is daughter of the late veteran British actor Sir John Mills, recalls her life in both London and on the family farm in Sussex, the bright lights of Hollywood, driving with The Beatles' George Harrison in his E-Type Jaguar as well as revealing tales of mismanagement, bankruptcy and strained family relationships.
Chaired by Jackie McGlone, the Literary Lunch will take place at noon, on December 2, when guests will be served a three-course lunch, with champagne on arrival and refreshments.
Following the 'in conversation', a Q&A session will allow those in attendance to ask their own questions of the star. There will also be an opportunity to purchase Forever Young and have it signing by the author.
Tickets for the event are priced £60 per person and are bookable in advance from The Royal Scots Club by emailing [email protected]
The Royal Scots Club Literary Lunches: Hayley Mills, Abercromby Place, Thursday, December 2, noon