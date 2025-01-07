Organisers of new Grangemouth LGBTQI+ club request police presence around venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new “breakfast club” for the LGBTIQ+ community is less than a week from holding its first meeting and organisers claim they have contacted Police Scotland to have officers patrol the area around the venue.

The Adult LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club will officially open its doors on Monday, January 13 with a special “evening cuppa” session from 6.30pm at Grangemouth Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The club aims to provide a much-needed safe space for the local LGBTIQ+ community, promoting safety, wellbeing, and social inclusion through the warmth of drinks and food.

“Local LGBTIQ individuals often face hardships and misunderstandings when expressing their true selves. Stigma and hostility still persist, and it is our collective responsibility to foster a more inclusive and open society.

Organisers of the LGBTQI+ breakfast club have request a police presence around the venue when they hold their event (Picture: Submitted)

“The group will be hosted by Dimi, a local activist with extensive experience in community organizing and advocating for minority rights. Dimi understands the challenges of being different in today’s world."

Shortly after announcing the first meeting date for the club, organisers published a post on their Facebook page which seemed to suggest they were fearful of potential disruption to the event.

The posted stated: “We want everyone to feel safe and welcome at our meetings. That’s why we’ve been in touch with Police Scotland, and during our January meetings, they will provide extra patrolling cars around Grangemouth Sports Complex where possible.

“Come as you are and wear clothing that feels like you.”

Visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.