Organisers 'devastated' as opening of Falkirk playpark in memory of police officer Aiden Joyce postponed

Organisers have been left devastated after being told to postpone the opening of a new play park in their community.

The park was due to open this Saturday, May 31 but this afternoon Bantaskine Residents Association, who pushed to get the funding needed, were told by Falkirk Council that there are still health and safety issues which must be addressed first.

It is being named after a young police officer who died suddenly and who had been supportive of the project.

The Aiden Joyce Community Park was going to be opened by his grandparents as his parents are on holiday, but they planned to watch online.

One area of the new playpark which which was due to open on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen

Chair of the residents association, Jacqueline Hannah, posted on social media to let people know Saturday’s event was on hold.

She wrote: “We have just been told by the council that there are safety issues that must be fixed before the park opens.

“Devastated about this as we believed it all had been signed off.

"Hopefully won’t be long and we will reorganise asap.”

Aiden Joyce in whose memory the park is being named. Pic: Joyce family

Last week, the group had to ask people not to allow their youngsters to break through the security fencing around the park as it was still not finished.

Local people helped secure £80,000 of Community Choices funding from Falkirk Council by voting for the project, with another vote confirming they wanted it named in Aiden’s honour.

Residents were also involved in voting for the colourful design by Hags, with its special police theme.

It has taken four years to get to this point, and while the process has sometimes been frustrating, Jacqueline now says the park is “more than we could ever have hoped it would be”.

Aiden's parents, Campbell and Lorraine Joyce with Bantaskine Residents Association's Jacqueline Hannah and Rhona Webster. Pic: Contributed

“We were just looking for some swings and maybe a wee roundabout but it is absolutely amazing,” she said.

It not only has play equipment for children – including inclusive equipment for children with disabilities – there is also gym equipment that adults can use and a seating area for older people.

“There’s something for everybody,” said Jacqueline.

There will also be 24-hour CCTV to make sure that it is looked after.

Aiden’s untimely death, on March 7, 2023, came as a total shock to everyone who knew him.

A fit and healthy 28-year-old, his death was caused by an undiagnosed anomaly of the coronary artery and now his parents actively campaign to raise awareness and funds to get young people tested every year.

His mum and dad, Lorraine and Campbell, had a preview of the colourful new park before going on holiday and were in no doubt that Aiden would have given it his approval.

Dad Campbell said the family feels “honoured and privileged” that the park will bear their son’s name.

“He just loved his job and being involved with the community,” said Lorraine.