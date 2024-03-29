Organisers announce waves of interest in Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme engagement events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The events gave community groups, businesses, affected land and property owners, and members of the public the opportunity to speak to experts and gather information on the Flood Protection Scheme’s final proposed design about a scheme which aims to protect 6025 people, 2760 residential properties, over 23km of roads and 1200 non-residential properties.

In total, 344 people attended the five in-person events and two online events. A virtual exhibition was also published, giving 24 hour access to the display boards and maps featured at the events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the period the virtual exhibition was available, around 400 users visited the site to view the proposed final scheme design.

People were able to view the plans for the massive project during the engagement events (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Councillor Bryan Deakin, the local authority’s spokesperson for Climate Change, said: “We are grateful so many local people came out and took the opportunity to view the proposed design, ask questions and give us their views.

"These are all really vital as the scheme moves forward later in the Spring to formal notification. Those property owners affected or impacted by the protection scheme will receive a direct information letter through their letterboxes detailing the notification, where they can view the scheme documents and how they can lodge an objection, should they have one.”

Overall, most people, who completed a survey during the engagement process, recognised the need for the scheme and were satisfied with the proposed design.