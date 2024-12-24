Organisations join forces to create new family support hub in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two organisations which seek to help give families a helping hand have now teamed up to offer support on a weekly basis in Grangemouth’s Sealock Infinity Centre.

Homestart Falkirk and One Parent Family Scotland will be running the family hub in the Montgomery Street premises – formerly known as the Beancross Community Centre on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The groups held an open day earlier this month to let people know about the new hub and their plans for 2025.

