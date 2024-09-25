Organ donor memorial unveiled in Forth Valley Royal Hospital
The sculpture by artist Hans K Clausen – entitled Everyone Everyday Evermore – was unveiled on Monday in the atrium of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
The idea came from donors, recipients, clinicians and supporters on NHS Forth Valley’s organ and tissue donation committee, who wanted an artwork to be both a memorial and a celebration.
The cloud-like sculpture is formed from signatures and hand-written names collected from across the healthcare community and from thoses whose lives have been affected by organ and tissue donation. The 366 signatures (one for each day of the year, including leap years) were enlarged and laser cut from fluorescent acrylic.
The sculpture was unveiled by former NHS Forth Valley nurse and member of NHS Forth Valley’s organ donation committee, Jane Hall, whose husband George, an Ineos worker, collapsed after experiencing a catastrophic brain haemorrhage with no chance of recovery.
She said: “Organ donation was the easiest decision I made that day because we had conversations as a family. I am very proud of George – his kidneys, heart, liver and pancreas saved the lives of others.
“This is not just a memorial for the donors and recipients, but a reminder that people are about today because of the choices they made; because of the conversations they had with loved ones.”
Artist Hans Clausen said: “Handwriting, like fingerprints, represents individuality, while the act of signing your name is a ritual rooted in agreements, contracts, consents and commitments. The value of each individual and the importance of collective community meet with equal significance in the process and experiences of those whose lives are affected by organ donation or transplant.
“I hope the final sculpture will do justice to all the people, stories and experiences that have contributed to its evolution and that it can communicate a narrative and legacy of generosity and hope.”
The project was funded by NHS Forth Valley’s Organ and Tissue Donation Committee with financial and in-kind support from Artlink Central, ForthHealth, Serco and FES.
