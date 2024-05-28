Optimus Prime time: Transformers are on a collision course with Falkirk town centre

By James Trimble
Published 28th May 2024, 17:29 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 17:34 BST
Autobot heroes Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will transform a regular day out to the shops into an amazing experience for young and old next month.

Yes, BGCP Comic Con is returning to Falkirk town centre on Saturday, June 22 and the presence of two of the most popular Transformers has now been locked in and confirmed.

A Falkirk Delivers spokesperson said: “This is just the first of our exciting meet and greets to be announced. Keep an eye on our socials for more announcements.”

