Opportunities available at West Lothian Jobs Fair

Are you looking for a change of career or a fresh start?

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 26th August 2022, 6:00 am

West Lothian Council’s Access2Employment service is holding a free jobs fair at Howden Park Centre on Friday, September 2, where there will be a number of career opportunities available

The recruitment event will run from 9.30am-1.30pm with over 20 employers from different industries and sectors in West Lothian set to attend, providing a number of employment opportunities. West Lothian Council, West Lothian College and Skills Development Scotland will be in attendance to offer a range of support and advice to help guide you on your career journey be it via further education or into one of the number of job opportunities available on the day.

For more information contact: [email protected] or 0800 0329768.

